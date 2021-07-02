Kelvyn Boy reveals how his newest single ‘Choco’ came about

Ghanaian musician, Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name, Kelvyn Boy, has disclosed how his latest hit ‘Choco’ was produced.

According to him, the song was one he never planned for as he was just having fun with the beat with his fellow musician Quamina MP whom he ended up featuring on the song.



Talking to Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show about how they came up with the song he said, “Quamina was at some apartment and I just went there with my producer. Initially, we were supposed to record the song at home but I asked that we go do it at Quamina’s place.”



He emphasized that they already had the beat but not the lyrics of the song so, “we played it when we got there and immediately Quamina heard the song he liked it so he was just messing around with the beat and decided to jump on it with some lyrics. So it wasn’t actually planned it just happened.”

Quamina MP who was also in the studio added, “we didn’t have any plans on recording the song, we were just enjoying the song because the beat was a vibe.”



Kelvyn Boy disclosed that after the first verse he didn’t even know what to add to the song for it to make sense but, “funny enough we got words to put together and today ‘Choco’ is a vibe and everyone is enjoying it.”



They urged listeners to stream, download and listen to the song.