Kelvyn Boy set for world tour

Kelvyn Boy, Artiste

Ghanaian afrobeat sensation, Kelvyn Boy, has set his eyes on global recognition after his record-breaking tune ‘Down Flat’.

The one-time most streamed artiste in Ghana has recently announced a world tour featuring major cities and pubs across the globe.



The act, who rose to prominence in 2017 after he got on to Burniton Music Group, has since produced tapes, the T.I.M.E. EP and the Black Star Album in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Kelvyn Boy’s world tour will commence on June 17, 2022, in Hamburg, Germany and continue through to July 30, 2022, in New York, U.S.A. Other countries the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker will be visiting include Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Canada.



Kelvyn Boy is currently signed unto Blakk Arm Group and has already released hit singles like “Mea” and “Momo”. He was nominated at the Ghana Music Awards for Best Album Of The Year and has been featured and has also featured many artistes on numerous songs; he has collaborated with artistes including; Sarkodie, Manifest, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Kojo Funds and Kidi.