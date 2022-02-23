Kelvyn Boy spotted hanging out with Wizkid

Kelvyn Boy spotted having a hearty chat with Wizkid

Kelvyn Boy spotted having a hearty chat with Wizkid

For the longest time, many Ghanaians have compared the voices of Kelvyn Boy to Wizkid, suggesting the ‘Down Flat’ artiste sounded so much like the Nigerian maestro and hoped for a collaboration.



It appears sooner than later, the collaboration between the two artistes will surface after the Ghanaian Afrobeat singer was spotted with the Nigerian Afrobeat artiste.



In a video that was shared by blogger, Nkonkonsa, the two artistes were seen sharing a hearty conversation while Wizkid looked relaxed wearing an all-white with a green unbuttoned t-shirt to match his dark eyewear.



Kelvyn Boy on the other hand wore silky grey pants, a white maxi t-shirt and a squeaky clean white sneaker to complete his look.

It is not clear if the video comes after or before his arrest for allegedly assaulting the mother of his children as reported by various news portals on January 22, 2022.



Kelvyn Boy, according to reports, has been remanded in police custody by the Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly stamping his baby mama’s ribs and using an iron rod to hit her back and right-hand several times.



Charged with assault, Kelvin Brown, as the musician is known in real life, pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah, will on Wednesday, February 23, consider Brown’s bail application.



