Kelvyn boy goes 'down flat' with new haircut

Kelvyn Boy

Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Brown, better known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy has caused a stir on social media with her latest video posted on his official Instagram page.

The talented musician is seen with a low cut on his his Instagram post. He once had short dreadlocks and changed to faded afro.



The name ‘Kelvyn Boy’ originated from him repeatedly being referred to as ‘That Kelvin Boy’. He was officially introduced by Stonebwoy in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Atuu TV.



Singing for him started in the church with a quartet group and he has never looked back since.

With a number of songs to his credit as well as some features for some high-profile artistes such as Stonebwoy and Sarkodie , as well as having won the VGMA 2018 ‘Unsung Artiste Of The Year’, Kelvyn Boy is already making strides in the music industry.



He aims to take his music and the Ghanaian AfroBeats culture to the world in the foreseeable future and also looks to collaborate with the likes of Angélique Kidjo , Wiyaala , Afro Moses, Kojo Antwi, others soon.



