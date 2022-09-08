0
Kelvynboy ready with ‘Down Flat Remix’

67668536 Kelvyn Boy features Stefflon Don and Tekno on the remix

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

‘Down Flat’ hitmaker Kelvynboy, just alerted fans the remix for the 2022 viral song is ready for release.

He stated the remix has United Kingdom’s star rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian star singer Tekno on it.

Kelvynboy also indicated the ‘Down Flat Remix’ will be out on Friday, 9 September, 2022.

He took to Twitter to thank the collaborators, adding a snippet of the record in video form.

The Down Flat song was released in the last week of January, 2022.

According to Kelvynboy, it’s the fastest song he has ever recorded.

