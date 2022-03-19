Kelvynboy rearrested over alleged abuse of baby mama

Singer Kelvynboy

Kelvynboy allegedly abuses ex-girlfriend

Popular singer arrested



Kelvynboy arrested for the second time this year



Singer Kelvyn Brown better known as Kelvynboy has been rearrested for reportedly assaulting his former girlfriend and mother of his two children.



The Afrobeats musician was earlier arrested in February for 'beating up' his ex-girlfriend over a misunderstanding but was released on bail.



According to a report by myjoyonline.com, he reappeared in court on March 18, 2022 where the case was dismissed over the lack of evidence but was later arrested and pressed with new charges.

It would be recalled that the Adentan Circuit Court 2, presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah on February 22, granted him a GH¢200,000 bail.



A video making rounds on social media captured the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker in a violet kaftan walking to his car with a police escort.



