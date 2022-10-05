Kelvynboy teases fans with next single ‘Billionaire’

Kelvynboy

Ghanaian singer Kelvynboy has signalled the release of a new song titled ‘Billionaire’.

The hitmaker revealed the name of the upcoming song in a tweet on Monday, 3 October, 2022.



Called ‘Billionaire’ it is the follow-up to Kelvyn Brown alias Kelvynboy’s latest ‘Down Flat Remix’ featuring British rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian singer Tekno.

As part of the aforementioned tweet, with the song playing in the background, Kelvynboy shared a homemade performance video; he was singing the upcoming song while in a sofa.



At the time of this publication, more than 26,000 people had watched the video.