Ken Agyapong is NPP’s best candidate to defeat Mahama in the 2024 elections – Mr. Logic

Popular Ghanaian showbiz pundit, Mr. Logic, has tipped Kennedy Agyapong as the right candidate to defeat NDC’s flagbearer, Mr. John Dramani Mahama.
He said, from all indications, Kennedy has the country at heart and that’s the kind of leader Ghanaians are truly looking for.
“The delegates don’t need anyone to tell them that Ken is the best bet for the NPP. If Ken doesn’t win the primaries, NPP will lose the main elections.
"If NPP doesn’t elect Ken to contest Mahama, then they should be ready for doom. They will lose outright. Currently, the truth of the matter is that Ghana now needs a president who has the citizens at heart,” he emphasized in a discussion on United Showbiz.
Reacting to Ken Agyapong’s plans of tasking musicians to record a song to promote patriotism as his first mission if he becomes president, Mr. Logic said,
“Ken said music plays a role in the way people think and behave in a society and after chancing on those statements, I concluded that he is solid. He has a heart for the arts. He said he will bring musicians together to do a heroic song and I think that should be the first step because now, a lot of people are confused. I know some people will say it’s a childish thought but what he said was deep.”
Earlier, while highlighting his intentions if he is elected president, Kennedy Agyapong, during an interview with Umaru Sanda expressed,
“I’ll bring all musicians together to record a heroic song. We’ll record a song like we are the World, RnB, highlife, reggae, gospel. We’ll come around and create all these songs then after that we will give it to the media and schools to play, for Ghanaians to be patriotic and disciplined.”
