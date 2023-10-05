Ken Agyapong must fight back; respond to Ahmed Suale and JB Danquah’s murder allegations – Schwarzenegger

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Wontumi

Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has backed the ongoing back-and-forth between two NPP politicians, Kennedy Agyapong and Chairman Womtumi.

Her statements are in relation to the exchange of threats, vile words, and damning accusations by the two politicians on several public platforms in recent times.



NPP flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, during his campaign tour, accused NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi and Vice President Bawumia of collapsing the party.



He also threatened to make the country an unbearable place for Chairman Wontumi to live in, among other threats.



Wontumi, in a rebuttal, cautioned Mr. Agyapong to be mindful of his utterances and what he described as unnecessary threats at his life, or will be arrested.



He cited instances that allegedly led to the death of undercover journalist, Ahmed Suale, adding that the recent threat by Kennedy Agyapong put his life in danger.



“Put a stop to all insults and attacks on my personality else I will call for your arrest. It's an advice. You did same to Ahmed Suale, so don't let it repeat. If you can do something for the party, tell us. It's just exactly a month to the election,” Wontumi stated.

However, after analyzing the situation, Afia Schwarzenegger said Kennedy Agyapong must not let Chairman Wontumi’s allegations slide.



She insists that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong must fight back and not wait until the election period to respond to the Ashanti Regional NPP chairman.



“They said you have a hand in Ahmed Suale’s death. They said the same about JB Danquah’s death. Don’t wait till December to reply and fight back. Let’s give them a showdown. Because, although I am a woman, you guys fought me. As the official beef commander, I commission this beef,” she expressed in a video shared on her Instagram page.



