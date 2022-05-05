Ken Ofori-Atta wants his name in the Guinness book of records for taking several 'wasteful' loans – Mr. Beautiful

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Popular Ghanaian actor, Mr. Beautiful, known in real life as Clement Bonney, has said that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta wants his name to enter the Guinness book of records for taking several loans.

“The Finance Minister that we have currently in Ghana, I don’t know what he wants in this world,” he stated on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



“I think he wants his name to enter the Guinness book of records because he has gone for all the loans in this world but wasted it,” he said during an interview with Amansan Krakye.



Former President John Dramani Mahama recently asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, of his post for not living up to expectations in the management of the economy.



Mr. Beautiful added, “Right now the only thing that the ordinary Ghanaian can have hope for is day and night and the air that we breathe and we know by all means by the next morning we will breathe in air.



“Ghanaians know that by all means, it’ll be 6 o’clock, and apart from these 3 things most Ghanaians don’t have hope in anything,” he continued.

He explained “Even the air that we breathe if Ken Ofori-Atta had the opportunity like he will take permission from God and fix meters close to our nose.



“So that when they dislike you they will prevent you from breathing, and me for instance I would have died a long time ago,” he ended.



