Kency couple takes the spotlight with intense 'grinding' dance at a wedding reception

Kency take over dance floor

It has been two years since the famous Kency wedding took place. However, every time Kennedy Osei, son of businessman Osei Kwame Despite, and Tracy surfaced, blogs always had something to report.



In a recent video that has gone viral, the couple was captured shaking the reception of a wedding with their intense dance moves.



Kennedy, donning a black suit and black shoes to complement, leant on one side of his body while Tracy, rocking an emerald green pencil dress, went down so she could grind hard on her husband.

Beaming with smiles and enjoying each other at the reception, guests paved the way for the couple to take over the dancefloor.



This viral video has since been met with interesting reactions from some social media users.



In reactions shared by some users, one asked, “Why, do they want to take over someone's wedding?”



Another added, “It’s good to marry a person you can do all the nonsense things with. This is absolutely beautiful. May God bless everyone with a beautiful partner and bring peace and love to every home.”



The couple has 2 daughters (twins) together.

