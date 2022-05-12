Kendrick Lamar arrives in Ghana

American rapper, Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar spotted at Kozo Restaurant

Twitter reacts to Kendrick's arrival in Ghana



Grammy-winning rapper announces release date for his 5th album



GhanaWeb can confirm that American rapper Kendrick Lamar is in the country after being spotted at a popular restaurant in Accra.



The big news comes after Kendrick announced the release date for his fifth studio album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers'. The rapper is already making news with his latest project which fans anticipate will feature some surprise artistes.



On Wednesday, he released the album cover which captured himself, his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two children.

According to sources, the 14-time Grammy winner is in Ghana for his private album listening session which will take place at a yet-to-be-confirmed location in the capital.



It is rumoured that a Ghanaian artiste might have been featured on the yet album expected to drop on May 13.



Twitter has been buzzing with news of the arrival of the celebrated American rapper, Kendrick Lamar.



Below are some reactions:





BREAKING: Kendrick Lamar is indeed in Ghana. Deep throat sources confirm to me that he’s been here for a while ahead of his album launch. This is part of a partnership with a giant streaming platform. The viral picture is from this video of him & his team eating at Kōzo, Accra. pic.twitter.com/7YCSUpB5Iw — Africa's 'Larry King'???????????? (@OleleSalvador) May 12, 2022

Kendrick Lamar in Ghana???



Kwesi Arthur is on the album ???????????????? — MaLiK???????? (@ayamcocaine) May 12, 2022

Kendrick Lamar is in Accra as I’m typing this tweet. Ghana 1-0 Nigeria. We move!!! — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) May 12, 2022

Medikal is the very reason why Kendrick Lamar dey Ghana here. Medikal paid for his flight. — PARADiSE???? (@Quophieparadise) May 12, 2022

Those of you doubting that Kendrick Lamar was at Kozo, Kozo has reposted a picture of him on their IG story. If this isn’t enough to ckear your doubts of him in Ghana then I don’t know chale. https://t.co/B2zximvd9n pic.twitter.com/1bOmAN3WfW — Africa's 'Larry King'???????????? (@OleleSalvador) May 12, 2022

American Rapper Kendrick Lamar has arrived in Ghana.



This is just a gist of some footage we captured at the moment, but the purpose of his arrival here, we are yet to know about it.



Follow @JIGGY_SANSARK for more... pic.twitter.com/R2lsqyXlvC — Sansark (@JIGGY_SANSARK) May 12, 2022





