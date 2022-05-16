0
Kendrick Lamar's fun moment in Ghana

Kendrick Lamar Gh 32 Kendrick Lamar spends time in Ghana

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

American rapper spotted in Accra

Kendrick Lamar out with new album

Ghanaian artistes spend time with American rapper

American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, visited West African state, Ghana, days ahead of his 5th studio album release which has chalked massive success.

The 18-track project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers topped charts upon its release on May 13 with music lovers and top stars describing it as a beautiful work of art.

Kendrick as part of the album promotion in Ghana during his stay had some commercial vehicles popularly known as 'trotro' branded into his album.

The celebrated rapper and his team also spent some time at the Freedom Skatepark founded by Virgil Abloh in Accra where fans interacted and took some photos with him. He again stopped by a popular Ga community, Jamestown to play games with some locals.

Fans who have reacted to Kendrick's fan moment in Ghana described him as a cool and humble guy with a love for humanity.

As expected, he made sure to link up with top Ghanaian musicians including Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Amaarae, and a host of others.

