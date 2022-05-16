Kendrick Lamar's fun moment in Ghana

Kendrick Lamar spends time in Ghana

American rapper spotted in Accra

Kendrick Lamar out with new album



Ghanaian artistes spend time with American rapper



American rapper, Kendrick Lamar, visited West African state, Ghana, days ahead of his 5th studio album release which has chalked massive success.



The 18-track project, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers topped charts upon its release on May 13 with music lovers and top stars describing it as a beautiful work of art.



Kendrick as part of the album promotion in Ghana during his stay had some commercial vehicles popularly known as 'trotro' branded into his album.

The celebrated rapper and his team also spent some time at the Freedom Skatepark founded by Virgil Abloh in Accra where fans interacted and took some photos with him. He again stopped by a popular Ga community, Jamestown to play games with some locals.



Fans who have reacted to Kendrick's fan moment in Ghana described him as a cool and humble guy with a love for humanity.



As expected, he made sure to link up with top Ghanaian musicians including Stonebwoy, Black Sherif, Amaarae, and a host of others.



Check out some scenes below:





kendrick lamar at freedom ghana's first ever skatepark founded by virgil abloh ???????????? pic.twitter.com/87YgyiwI0H — ???? (@plantsznn) May 14, 2022

My hood oo but I’ve always been missing these ????‍♂️????‍♂️????????????



Kendrick was in my hood pic.twitter.com/lvzgocsi4k — #LeoDiAdept (@Leo_quest) May 15, 2022

Jamestown be the home of Kendrick ❤️. https://t.co/wpF33n4035 pic.twitter.com/wDc8cZCUtu — Nii means King ???? (@jamestownbwoy) May 14, 2022

Kendrick and Blacko Sheriff pic.twitter.com/IJJ9qgy9fM — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 15, 2022