Kennedy Agyapong accused me of killing Ebony, someone like him is aspiring to be president – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has recalled a claim by Kennedy Agyapong that the clergy was responsible for Ebony Reigns’ death.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Nigel Gaisie recounted the humiliation he faced for being labeled as a murderer when he had never even slaughtered a fowl.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie wondered how a man of such a caliber was now aspiring to be president of the country.



“Kennedy Agyapong sat on TV and said I killed Ebony," Nigel said. "Kennedy Agyapong sat on TV, not once, not twice. It was back-to-back for three months and with all their state machinery. He said I killed Ebony when I haven’t even attempted killing a fowl. Can you imagine? A young guy like me, an Akuapem man like me who has been brought up well. Someone like Kennedy Agyapong wants to contest the election."



Asked what he did to warrant such attacks from Kennedy Agyapong, Nigel Gaisie said it was simply because he prophesied that Mr. John Dramani Mahama was going to win the 2020 elections.



“I never insulted anyone," Nigel argued. "It was only because God prophesied through me that Mahama would be president. The last election was my word, I was in Israel when God revealed it to me and it worked. Just that the current government cheated. Everyone knows they stole the mandate from Mahama."



Nigel Gaisie further explained why he fails to take legal action against people who usually defame him.

“When most of these things that happen, I seek God’s face and inquire whether I should stop. When he says I should, then who am I to go ahead with it or to even say I am suing someone?” he said.



Background



In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong alleged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie had a hand in the death of Ghanaian musician Ebony Reigns.



Kennedy Agyapong insisted that the Prophetic Hill Chapel founder plotted the death of the former RuffTown Records signee, adding that he had evidence to back his claims.



“This is an evil boy," Mr. Agyapong fumed. "I do not know how he has become so powerful. Nigel, get ready. You are a suspect in the death of Ebony Reigns. I will deal with you. I will deal with you. Get ready because I have evidence coming out. I will challenge you. We are not going to allow these fake pastors to deceive Ghanaians, kill them, and take their assets. Who the hell do you think you are? You are an a**hole."



Ebony Reigns died on February 8, 2018, after she was involved in a motor accident. She was traveling from Sunyani to Accra when the unfortunate incident happened.

Based on a report from the Ghana Police Service, Ebony, along with two others in the vehicle, tragically perished when their car collided with an approaching VIP bus. The collision happened as their driver swerved to avoid a pile of sand obstructing their lane.











EB/BB