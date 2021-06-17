Kennedy Agyapong celebrates 61st birthday in Dubai with his 16 daughters

• The Assin Central MP was swamped by his beautiful daughters at his 61st birthday party in Dubai

• Kennedy Agyapong turned 61 on June 16, 2021



• The lawmaker received and unwrapped some expensive gifts from his children



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, joined his daughters in Dubai to celebrate his 61st birthday on June 16, 2021.



In a video making rounds on social media, the outspoken lawmaker was captured in a plush restaurant, swamped by his beautiful daughters and wife.



With the exception of Arnell, who is alleged to have been ‘disowned’ by Mr. Agyapong, the rest of his 16 beautiful daughters were seen seated at a dinner table with their father having a nice time.

Beaming with smiles, Mr. Agyapong one-by-one unwrapped the gifts presented to him by his children.



The all-white birthday party was climaxed with a kiss from his wife.



Watch the video below:



