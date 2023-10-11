Kennedy Agyapong has undergone brain surgery; he doesn’t qualify to be president – Afia Schwarzenegger claims
Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at Kennedy Agyapong once again, following his decision to contest for the country’s presidency.
The popular socialite took to TikTok with a barrage of allegations, while declaring Mr. Agyapong unfit for the position.
Afia Schwarzenegger has among other things, claimed that Mr. Kennedy Agyapong isn’t of sound mind, adding that he even underwent brain surgery.
“The people around Kennedy Agyapong approached me to campaign for their president," Afia Schwarzenegger claimed. "He has undergone brain surgery and it will be impossible for him to lead Ghana. He can never be president."
"He is not of sound mind and he doesn’t qualify. His lawyers and the people around him know this and they won’t advise him. They are just exploiting him, spending his money. Yes, I said it,” she added.
While making these statements, an old video in which Kennedy Agyapong described Schwarzenegger as a prostitute, wee smoker, and a bedwetter was playing in the background.
Kennedy’s rants at that time were stirred after Afia Schwarzenegger criticized him for insulting President Mahama’s family.
“Who is Afia Schwarzenegger? She is a prostitute and a bed wetter for the past 30 years that’s why she isn’t getting a husband. If politics is not cheap an easy bedwetter like Afia Schwarzenegger will not be allowed to talk about politics. An ugly bitch like her. Someone like her smokes wee a lot,” Kennedy Agyapong fumed during the development which took place in 2016.
Watch the video below:
EB/BB
- It will be a straight win for Ken Agyapong if NPP election is free and fair – Bishop E.O. Ansah
- NPP’s choice of running mate in 2008 shocked me - Ken Agyapong reveals
- I will never support any MP again - Kennedy Agyapong vows
- Ken Agyapong promises six-month amnesty for corrupt officials when elected president
- We neglect the youth at our own peril – Ken Agyapong
- Read all related articles