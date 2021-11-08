Kennedy Agyapong is not sick, I've spoken with him - Computer Man

With speculations rife that Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong was ill in the United States of America, several persons within his circle have come out to debunk the news.

The latest ally of the MP to deny the news about his supposed sickness is the founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah (alias Computer Man).



According to the prophet, the MP contrary to the reports is hale and hearty.



He further discloses that he has had a personal phone conversation with the maverick politician and insisted he is enjoying his holiday in America.



"Kennedy Agyapong is not sick, he is fit. We spoke three days ago and he is resting," the church leader told Oman Channel on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Nana Takyi, a son of the Member of Parliament has come out to also deny claims of his father's reported ill-health.



“This has been going on for the past few weeks and he wanted to speak on it but I told him to enjoy his stay and I will handle it. He is doing well in the United States and there is nothing wrong with him. One of my sisters is with him and he is doing fine," the MP's son has said.



