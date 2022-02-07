Kennedy Agyapong 'mocks' old schoolmate Agyinasare

Kennedy Agyapong recounts childhood moments with Agyinasare

Kennedy Agyapong digs up Agyinasare’s past



Kennedy Agyapong meets Agyinasare



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has said his secondary school classmate, Bishop Charles Agyinasare was a rogue in his youthful days.



He stated that as early as age 14, the Perez Chapel founder did so many bad things, including smoking and living on drugs.



Kennedy Agyapong was the guest speaker at a church conference where Bishop Agyinasare was also present when he made these statements.



The mannerism and choice of words of the legislator made the congregation burst into laughter.

“Did you know your Bishop was a Saul who became Paul? Did you know your bishop used to smoke a lot? He was so good at it and in fact, he was a master in smoking wee. We were in the same class and he was a very bad boy. A very bad boy", Kennedy Agyapong said in Twi.



"He gave out all the nicknames in school at that time. At age 14, he did so many bad things. But today just take a look at his works and how he is doing the work of God with greatness. These past mistakes give you the experience and build you up to be a good leader. You are able to detect and easily correct anybody treading that same path", the lawmaker added.



Bishop Agyinasare has in previous instances narrated how his past life was nothing to write home about until his encounter with God.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb sometime in 2018, the Perez Chapel founder disclosed that aside from his incessant smoking habit in his youthful days, he was also a chronic womanizer who made one of his girlfriends undergo her first abortion at age 14.



Watch the video below.



