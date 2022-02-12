Kennedy Agyapong must be very careful of Nigel Gaisie – Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Kumchacha has asked the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to be wary of the olive branch extended to him by Prophet Nigel Gaisie.
Nigel Gaisie who is the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has not been in the good books of the Assin Central MP for some time now after the latter decided to expose persons he claimed are "fake prophets".
But in a post shared on social media, Nigel Gaisie indicated that he has smoked a peace pipe with the lawmaker.
Reacting to the news in an interview with Oman Channel, Kumchacha who is not enthused about the development called on the lawmaker to be cautious in his dealings with Nigel Gaisie.
According to Kumchacha, the decision by Nigel Gaisie to call for a truce could only be a ploy for him to escape being exposed by Kennedy Agyapong.
“Nigel Gaisie has evaluated and realized a lot of his issues are coming up and the media house that is going to amplify it is Net 2 TV (owned by Kennedy Agyapong). He has therefore been compelled to make amends with Kennedy Agyapong so his issues will not be aired on Net 2. That is the secret,” Kumchacha stated in Twi.
The prophet added that “Kennedy Agyapong should be careful about Nigel Gaisie. Nigel Gaisie is one of the people who will secretly record a conversation with you once he gets closer to you.”