Kennedy Agyapong’s ‘showbiz daughters’ team up with other siblings to campaign for father

Amanda and Christabel Agyapong were spotted among their other siblings who were actively campaigning for their father, Kennedy Agyapong, at an event in the UK.

This was contained in a viral video where some five daughters of the presidential aspirant, were seen pleading with Ghanaians to give him a chance.



Amanda and Christabel, who are both reality TV stars, were seen cheering on their father, while the rest of their siblings relayed the message.



Geraldine and Anthonel who spoke on their behalf emphasized that their father, if given an opportunity to serve as president, would represent every Ghanaian and not just a faction.



According to them, their father did a good job at raising them, and this trait translates to making him a better leader.



“Hello everyone Thank you for taking your time to support our dad. We just want you to know certain things about him. He is a great father and he has done a great job raising us, so if he can raise a family, and a village of his own, then imagine what he can do for the country.



“He is a politician who represents the foundation of Ghana. He is going to be a president who represents the 99% and not just the 1%...No Ken, no vote!” they stated.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities including Agya Koo, have also thrown their weight behind Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.



Kwame Owusu, a campaign manager for the NPP flagbearer hopeful, says he will give Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a run for his money in the party’s forthcoming November 4 primaries.



“Yes, we are going to give them a showdown. You know he has been a leader. Everything that he says, he’s a pacesetter,” he stated in an earlier interview on Citi FM.







