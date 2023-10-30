Kennedy Agyapong warns EC, Police ahead of NPP flagbearer contest

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has warned the Electoral Commission (EC) and police personnel not to allow themselves to be pushed around by government officials during the flagbearer contest on 4th November 2023.

“I am sending a nice caution to both the police personnel and the Electoral Commissions that they should not be pushed by any government officials or any Regional Chairman because if they push I will also push” he warned.



Mr. Ohene Agyapong recounted that during the NPP special presidential voting, some supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten were molested at some voting centres but police personnel and the Electoral Commission kept quiet and never arrested the perpetrators.



“Special voting which was supposed to be internal elections, ended up with bloody violence and betrayal” he fumed.



“I swear to God if NPP leadership make any mistake during presidential primaries by intermediating or attacking my supporters I will be more than Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten” Mr. Ohene Agyapong served notice.



Mr. Ohene Agyapong who doubles as the Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central made this known as part of his showdown walk in Cape Coast to canvass for votes.

According to him, “If there will be no fairness and transparency during the presidential primaries, I can’t promise them but I will continue to give them showdown since NPP needs fairness to unite the party”. He stressed



He called on delegates to go to the polling stations with bread, drink and water and be vigilant to prevent people from rigging the elections.



“I love NPP so anyone who offended me on 26th August during the NPP presidential special voting I have forgiven them. They should come back because my doors are open. I will give them rest, I have forgiven everybody. I have forgiven anybody who stepped on my toes during the NPP special presidential elections. If I have stepped on anybody’s toes they should also forgive me for us to move NPP forward” he begged.