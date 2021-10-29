Kennedy Osei assures Funny Face of Fadda Dickson's forgiveness

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

General Manager of the Despite Group of Companies, Kennedy Osei Asante has sent a heart-warming message to Funny Face following his recent outburst on social media.

It can be recalled that Funny Face who appears mentally unstable went berserk and hurled insults at the likes of Fadda Dickson, Bola Ray, and Adebayor for neglecting him.



The comedian has since been subjected to public backlash following the development.



But Funny Face who is currently on admission at the psychiatric hospital has asked Kennedy Osei to apologize to Fadda Dickson on his behalf.



In a recent post on social media, Funny Face has asked Kennedy who is the godson of Fadda Dickson to plead on his behalf.

Funny Face remorsefully wrote; “Bro beg old boy give me Wai .. Charley am soo down and broken bro .. how is ur father despite ? I don’t want money am just greeting him ”.



Kennedy Osei not long after replied with; “Bro all is well. Even our heavenly father forgives us for our wrongdoings. I’m sure @faddick definitely got a heart of Gold. All is well. Stay safe and we keep in touch off social media ok ??”



Read the post below;



