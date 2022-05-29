Kentos music band sets high target after official launch

The band performing during the launch

Source: SPONSORED

A fast-rising Ghanaian musical group, Kentos (Good vibes) Music Band, has pledged to take live band music to a new level in the country and beyond after an electrifying official launch in Accra on Thursday.

The 14-member male-dominated band has two sensational female singers who had over the years performed at the Sky Bar at Villagio in Accra and is noted for performing all genres of music, both local and foreign to give patrons memorable moments.



At the launch, co-founder and Music Director of the band, Ekow Joe known in private life as Joseph Appiah explained that they had been in existence for over a decade and needed to unveil the band to serve the entire country and beyond with good music.



"We are redefining live band music with some energetic vibe and providing persons of all ages the entertainment they deserved," he stated.



"Our uniqueness comes from the fact that we do not use any electrical instrument, we only play with the brass and the drums and our style is more African though we do all genres of music," he stated.

He added that the motive was just to entertain and give Ghanaians and other nationals "good vibes."



He said they had plans of hosting an event this year on a bigger platform to give people the opportunity to experience Kentos Band.



The band during the launch entertained the audience with outstanding performances of songs including Feeling Good, You and Me, Aint Nobody and Fire by Osibisa.