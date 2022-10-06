Kenyan woman with heavy backside removes butt implants after her life comes under threat

Kenyan Celebrity before and after taking out butt implants

Popular Kenyan socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika has been trending after she revealed that she had surgery to decrease her large buttocks.

The 33-year-old in an Instagram post on October 5, 2022, disclosed that she needed surgery to remove her butt implants due to some health complications.



She also advised women to take it easy on life and not allow friends to pressure them into getting procedures they don't need.



Vera’s post was accompanied by a picture of her post-surgical body that captured her with little or no buttocks while posing by a wall.



After sharing this with her over two million followers, many have raised the question eyebrows while inciting that she was doing this to get the attention of the public.



Another group also expressed disbelief at her new identity without the extra large buttocks they knew her for that got her all the attention and followers.

Read her post below:



“THE REBIRTH …This has been the hardest phase in my life, Due to health risks & complications, I had to undergo surgery. It’s still unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it & learnt to love myself regardless.



“Ladies; pls learn to love yourself & don’t ever let peer pressure rush u into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly, It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my bday this year, but here we are.



“Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life & never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me.



“To my fans: I am still the same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed. I appreciate y’all love & support & pray you will walk through this journey with me.

“I will be posting my surgery journey videos here, for those who have been thinking of getting booty surgery or changing anything on their bodies this might change your mind,” she shared..





ADA/BB