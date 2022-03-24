Kenyans embrace Blakk Rasta's 'Thief President' ahead of 2023 elections

Kenyans will be going to the polls in 2023 to elect their next president and parliamentarians. As the heat builds up considering the polarized nature of past elections in the East African country, it looks like the youth are bent on avoiding a 'Thief President' who wears an angelic cloak but forks out thievery and other vices to the masses.
Two weeks ago, Ghana's Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta, released a haymaker titled Thief President and it has thrown Ghana into several debates and arguments as to whether the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, qualifies to be called a Thief President or not.
In Kenya, this same debate is on as the song keeps blaring from one radio station to the other warming itself into the hearts of Kenyan music lovers. The song is making the rounds on a regular basis and it is almost becoming an anthem for the Kenyan elections.
This will not be the first time Blakk Rasta is stirring up the waters in Kenya as his monster hit Barack Obama endeared the artiste to Obama's African family - Kenya. The song eventually brought President Obama to Ghana in 2019 where Blakk Rasta met and had dinner with him.
It looks like Thief President is stirring up some such debates in Nigeria, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Togo and across Africa for obvious reasons.
Listen and sing along to “Thief President” below:
LYRICS: BLAKK RASTA - THIEF PRESIDENT
INTRO
Lick more drum!
Hahahahaaaa...
Wetin dey happen for Africa.
Dutty oldmen holding on to power.
Leading the people to where - the grave?
Wicked criminal leaders. Unu gwey!
CHORUS
See dem a com
Dem coming like an angel
But dem a thief
Dem know sey dem a thief
Mr President
You coming like a saviour
But yuh a thief
Yuh know sey yuh a thief
Thief President
Why yuh thieving suh
Thiefman why ya thief thief suh
The people dem a suffer
But yuh don't care suh
Thiefman, why yuh thief thief suh
VERSE 1
I see the people
Crying everyday oo
Dem waan food
Dem cyaan find
I see the youth
Looking for job oo
Everywhere, dem cyaan find
Mr President
Him just belly full oo
Him and him family
Dem nuh suffer ooo
HOOK 1
Suffer suffer
Na poor man dey suffer oo
Suffer suffer
Richman no dey suffer (Lie Lie) [X2]
CHORUS
VERSE 2
Mr President
Why you dey lie so
Before election
You tell we you be angel
When you sick
You run guh a London
When we sick oo
We die for Korle Bu
Mr President
Why you wicked so
Tell me how
You dey sleep at night oo
CHORUS
HOOK 2
This is Mr Traitor
Mr President
Master of sleeping
Mr President. [X2]
HOOK 1
SPOKEN :
HAUSA
Sheigu, baraayin banza
Yaaran baraayi
EWE
Fiafiwo
Alakpatorwo
DAGBAANI
Nayig yorya