Kenyans embrace Blakk Rasta's 'Thief President' ahead of 2023 elections

Kenyans will be going to the polls in 2023 to elect their next president and parliamentarians. As the heat builds up considering the polarized nature of past elections in the East African country, it looks like the youth are bent on avoiding a 'Thief President' who wears an angelic cloak but forks out thievery and other vices to the masses.

Two weeks ago, Ghana's Kuchoko Legend, Blakk Rasta, released a haymaker titled Thief President and it has thrown Ghana into several debates and arguments as to whether the country's president, Nana Akufo-Addo, qualifies to be called a Thief President or not.



In Kenya, this same debate is on as the song keeps blaring from one radio station to the other warming itself into the hearts of Kenyan music lovers. The song is making the rounds on a regular basis and it is almost becoming an anthem for the Kenyan elections.



This will not be the first time Blakk Rasta is stirring up the waters in Kenya as his monster hit Barack Obama endeared the artiste to Obama's African family - Kenya. The song eventually brought President Obama to Ghana in 2019 where Blakk Rasta met and had dinner with him.



It looks like Thief President is stirring up some such debates in Nigeria, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Togo and across Africa for obvious reasons.







Listen and sing along to “Thief President” below:







LYRICS: BLAKK RASTA - THIEF PRESIDENT



INTRO



Lick more drum!



Hahahahaaaa...



Wetin dey happen for Africa.



Dutty oldmen holding on to power.



Leading the people to where - the grave?



Wicked criminal leaders. Unu gwey!



CHORUS

See dem a com



Dem coming like an angel



But dem a thief



Dem know sey dem a thief



Mr President



You coming like a saviour



But yuh a thief



Yuh know sey yuh a thief



Thief President



Why yuh thieving suh



Thiefman why ya thief thief suh



The people dem a suffer



But yuh don't care suh



Thiefman, why yuh thief thief suh



VERSE 1



I see the people

Crying everyday oo



Dem waan food



Dem cyaan find



I see the youth



Looking for job oo



Everywhere, dem cyaan find



Mr President



Him just belly full oo



Him and him family



Dem nuh suffer ooo



HOOK 1



Suffer suffer



Na poor man dey suffer oo



Suffer suffer



Richman no dey suffer (Lie Lie) [X2]



CHORUS

VERSE 2



Mr President



Why you dey lie so



Before election



You tell we you be angel



When you sick



You run guh a London



When we sick oo



We die for Korle Bu



Mr President



Why you wicked so



Tell me how



You dey sleep at night oo



CHORUS



HOOK 2



This is Mr Traitor

Mr President



Master of sleeping



Mr President. [X2]



HOOK 1



SPOKEN :



HAUSA



Sheigu, baraayin banza



Yaaran baraayi



EWE



Fiafiwo



Alakpatorwo



DAGBAANI



Nayig yorya