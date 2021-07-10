Kev and Grenade share what keeps them motivated

Music duo Kev and Grenade

Ghanaian music duo, Kev and Grenade have discussed some important principles that keep them going despite the challenges they face.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y 107.9 FM’s Dryve of Your Lyfe Show, Grenade shared, “The first thing is life, basically looking at people that are at a certain level that we aspire to be at; those things motivate us a lot”.



Citing an example, he stated, “Looking at an artiste like Travis Scott and just seeing how he’s able to make people rage, we just feel a certain way when watching his performances”.



They noted that they see it as a very beautiful thing to watch and it really inspires them to do better.

“Seeing all these inspire us and we always dream big so that’s one of the things that motivates us," they said.



Summing it up, they added that, basically life itself is a big inspiration to them because the music they produce comes from experiences and stuff that happens on a daily basis so, “life really motivates us”.



Finally, they disclosed “we making money and just enjoying ourselves also motivates us”.