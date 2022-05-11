Kevin Samuels made people realize the truth - KKD mourns

The late Youtuber, Kevin Samuels

Popular YouTuber reported dead

Kevin Samuels mourned by friends and family



KKD highlights the impact Kevin Samuels had on others



Celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah (KKD), has described the late Kevin Samuels as an honest and daring man who pushed several men and women to better their lives, a move that attracted hate.



The American YouTuber famed for his controversial relationship advice was reported to have passed away at age 57 on Thursday, May 5 after collapsing in his apartment.



An audio of a 911 call released proved that the woman who was with Kevin at the time of the incident tried to save his life.

News of his death spread like wild fire on social media with some calling him out for the alleged "hate" towards black women even after his death.



But reacting to this, KKD, in a tribute to celebrate Kevin Samuels' life and achievement wrote that he was wrongly judged by people who were hit by the truth he lived for.



Mr Kyei Darkwah added that the relationship advisor helped many to reflect on their lives and also live their best lives through his videos.



"You helped many silent ones reflect on lives they have lived & see where they, not only others, went wrong, so they may change & live their best lives ahead," parts of the Instagram post read.



Below is KKD's full statement:

Rest in peace @kevinrsamuels. You expressed yourself with such candour & clarity to help many who needed to hear facts borne out by statistics to recognize cold, & sometimes painful, truth.



You helped many silent ones reflect on lives they have lived & see where they, not only others, went wrong, so they may change & live their best lives ahead.



You spoke lucidly & shone the light brightly on how no man nor woman is an island; that as we prioritize our careers, so too must we build strong, trusting, respectful relationships especially with the one companion with whom to bear and raise our children.



You reminded many who may have forgotten that light travels faster than sound; that male or female, each must endeavour to learn, curate & cultivate a clean, adorable & respectable look outside and outlook inside that each one may attract, love & lift one to live in health, security, peace & joy with.



You nudged young men & women to live their best lives, oh you purposeful, clean, style-loving gentleman KS. Those you rubbed the wrong way with truth can't help themselves. Those you helped learn the truth are quietly improving themselves. And some have learnt much from you to change for the better but can't bring themselves to accept it for they hate with a vengeance the need they feel to express gratitude to any mortal but themselves. God remains supreme, and he uses mere mortals to gift, uplift, correct and direct us all.

The pill the loving parents refuse or fail to administer to their ailing child on prescription will be replaced with other bitter ones or painful invasive surgery down the line. What society does not learn primarily from a good and honest upbringing at home, education at school and hawk-like observation in the community, it learns secondarily from the workplace, disregard by partners, colleagues, customers and passers-by, and eventually from difficulty finding and keeping a compassionate human companion, raising and uplifting others, accepting from wise humans the bold, cold truth on pain of loneliness, broken homes they only blame others for or the penitentiary. Ultimately, truth always wins. Slowly, surely, ultimately. That's just the way it is.



