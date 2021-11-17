Kevin Taylor descends on Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo

Kevin Taylor has called out judges of 'Th Next TV Star'

He has condemned how Nana Aba and friends treated a cyberbully



He stressed that the young man is intelligent than all three judges



Kevin Taylor, a Ghanaian-US based social media commentator has lashed out against judges of GHOne TV's 'The Next TV Star' for humiliating a young man identified as a cyberbully during an audition.



A viral clip captured three judges of the show, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere naming and shaming Journalist Albert for constantly hiding behind his Twitter account to level false accusations against his victims.



The video which was first shared by Nana Aba on Twitter has been greeted with mixed reactions. A section of the public has questioned the approach used by these celebrated broadcasters with others arguing that the cyberbully deserved what he experienced.



Nana Aba said to Albert: "…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face.”

After the incident, Albert claimed he was chased out of the studios of GHOne TV and also called a thief - a claim Nana Aba Anamoah has vehemently denied.



Kevin Taylor commenting on the matter chided the broadcasters adding that Albert who was "treated like a criminal" is more intelligent than all three who sat in as judges.



"They said this guy was trolling Nana Aba or somebody else on Twitter so that was their opportunity to treat this man as a criminal. This young man is intelligent than these three women, I am being honest with you... he is intelligent because he was bold to face you people. I am saying these three women because I heard Bridget Otoo is part of it", Kevin fumed with rage.



"This young man is more smarter and intelligent than the three of you because you people were just there to act. He was there to show you people what he can actually do", the US-based journalist added.







He stressed that although he is against cyberbullying, their approach of naming and shaming the boy should be greatly condemned.

He said: "If you read the boys step by step account of how they treated him. Even chasing him and calling him a thief. You Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa and Bridget Otoo making this boy look like a thief. Someone would have lynched this boy for no reason.



"Nana Aba Anamoah feels like she's the most intelligent woman in Ghana so we should not question her intelligence and utterances. That is how she has led her life."



Also reacting to the video, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah in a tweet indicated that the panellist made up of the three broadcasters could have handled the situation more professionally. "In my opinion, and I am sure from many, I think @Bridget_Otoo and Nana Aba should have resorted to ethical principles."



