Kevin Taylor shreds Kwadwo Sheldon

Kwadwo Sheldon allegedly threatened by Kevin Taylor



Kwadwo Sheldon mocked



Popular social commentator, Kevin Taylor has chided Kwadwo Sheldon for threatening to drag him to jail.



Kwadwo Sheldon, a popular YouTuber, threatened to sue Kevin Taylor after the latter lambasted the former for interfering in the issues surrounding Journalist Albert.



Kevin Taylor earlier launched an attack on Kwadwo Sheldon after the YouTuber leaked his chats of Albert who had contacted him [Sheldon] for a job, a situation which somewhat led to his dismissal from his former workplace.



The social commentator in a bid to hit hard at Kwadwo Sheldon showered him with insults, mockery, and threatened to deal with him.

But Kwadwo Sheldon in response, issued a strong warning to Kevin Taylor for threatening his life and also vowed to get the American-based journalist arrested should he make his way to Ghana.



“I’ll use my life savings to drag you to jail. It might seem as a joke but I don’t know if Interpol can step in. You can’t sit there and threaten me. You can insult me but you can’t tell people to shot me. You can insult me but you dare not threaten my life. He feels untouchable but he is not untouchable,” Kwadwo Sheldon stated.



In a sharp rebuttal, Kevin Taylor said;



“With your soakings savings? Do you have any life savings at all? Your empty bank account will even not permit you to accept responsibility of a pregnancy. What do you mean life savings? The $200 dollar from YouTube? I’m about to give you a good beating. How much are you worth? Stop fooling and focus. You are no match to me so don’t even try.”



Watch the video below



