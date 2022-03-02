1
Entertainment

Kevlyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ makes it to Billboard top 10 chart

Kelvynboy2.png Kelvyn Boy makes it to Billboard

Wed, 2 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kelvyn Boy shares his achievement

Billboard lists Kelvyn Boy in its top 10 chart

DJ Nektunez and Amaarae feature on Billboard top 20 chart

Ghanaian musician, Kelvin Brown, known in showbiz circles as Kelvyn Boy, recently released single ‘Down Flat’ has peaked to number 10 on Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart.

A post that was shared by the artiste on his Instagram account captured a screenshot shared by Billboard.

On the list with Kelvyn Boy was DJ Nektunez’s ‘Ameno Amapiano’ which featured Nigerian hype man, Goya Menor. The hit single occupied the 4th spot.

Amaarae was 13th with ‘Sad girls love money’.

According to Billboard, Amaarae’s song surged by 22.1 million streams (up 127%) and 1,700 downloads sold (up 242%) worldwide in the week ending Nov. 11, per the MRC Data.

In as much as Ghanaians are doing very well with the songs they are making, Nigerian artistes have taken the lead and are connecting with A list artistes in Hollywood.

Recently spotted together were, Justin Bieber and Omar Lay, Fireboy and Madonna, Rema and Lil Nas X among others.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
