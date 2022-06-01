KiDi, Adina, Kenny Blaq, Regardt the Magician to perform at MMC Live 2022

Performers for the 2022 MMC Live event

Source: Global Media Alliance

It’s an all-star line-up for the 2022 Music, Magic, and Comedy Live (MMC Live) event as the date is set for the 5th edition of Ghana’s only trilogy showpiece on the entertainment calendar.

Ghana’s reigning Artiste of the Year, KiDi, evergreen, and smooth singer Adina have been announced as musical performers of MMC Live coming up on Saturday, July 30 at the Grand Arena Dome inside Accra International Conference Centre.



One of Nigeria’s biggest comedians Kenny Blaq and Regardt Laubscher, South African top magician will also perform with comedian Clemento Suarez steering the affairs for the night.



After a two-year break due to COVID-19 restrictions on public events, MMC Live is making a strong return this year. Tickets are running for GHc 100 single and GHc 150 Couple. Patrons can reserve tickets on 0202222095.



MMC LIVE is Ghana’s only trilogy show that creates a unique platform for musicians, magicians, and comedians to showcase their talents in one night.

“We are happy to return MMC Live after a break due to the COVID-19 restrictions. This gave us an opportunity to refresh our ideas for the return of MMC which without a doubt is one of the most exciting shows on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar,” said Emma Wenani, Chief Director at Global Media Alliance, organizers of the event.



“This year’s MMC Live is carefully designed to deliver a night of real and ultimate entertainment experience which will be appreciated by everyone who attends. As a leading communications and events company, GMA is committed to delivering quality and entertaining events to the Ghanaian audience,” Ms. Wenani added.



MMC LIVE is an annual event organized by leading event company, Global Media Alliance. The event initially took flight in June 2016 and has grown to become one of the most successful entertainment shows in Ghana.



Over the years, the show has witnessed performances from talents such as Samini, King Promise, DKB, Sarkodie, Wendy Shay, Foster Romanus, Kofi Kinaata, OB Amponsah, Nigerian comedian Acapella, Episode, Jacinta with magical concerts from Ghanaian magician Voncujovi and Larry Soffer, a magician and mentalist from South Africa.