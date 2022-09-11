1
KiDi, Kuami Eugene Europe tour witnesses great start in Munich

Sun, 11 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

After weeks of anticipation, Europe experienced the energy and showmanship of two of Africa’s great performers.

KiDi & Kuami Eugene took their A-Game to Munich, the most populous city of the German state of Bavaria on September 9.

Fans who thronged the Backstage Halle in Munich enjoyed the thrilling performances by the two Ghanaian acts alongside DJ Vyrusky.

The night was filled with excitement as the Golden Boy KiDi dished out some of his biggest hits including ‘Touch It’, ‘Say Cheese’, ‘Enjoyment’, ‘Mon Bebe’ etc.

Rockstar Kuami Eugene kept the tempo high with tunes like ‘Dollar On You’, ‘Love Nwantiti’, ‘Open Gate’, ‘Angela’, ‘Confusion’, ‘Never Carry Last’ etc.

Munich will forever remember the two Lynx Entertainment acts for their stagecraft on the night of September 9.

The Europe tour train continues with major stops in Cologne, Berlin, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Hamburg and other cities.

