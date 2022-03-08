KiDi, Kuami Eugene congratulated for shutting down indigo at The O2

Ghanaians congratulate KiDi, Kuami Eugene for successful UK concert

KiDi and Kuami Eugene thanks fans



Sarkodie, Kwabena Kwabena perform at The O2



History was made on March 6, 2022, when Ghana's KiDi and Kuami Eugene, sold out indigo, a 2,800 capacity entertainment venue in the United Kingdom.



The Lynx Entertainment signees managed to pull off a successful concert in the UK with support from other Ghanaian artistes including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Eugy and Kwabena Kwabena.



Patoranking and Mayorkun from Nigeria also performed at the star-dubbed concert.

Music lovers have described their show as successful with many commending the production team for the hard work that went into pulling it off.



KiDi and Eugene thrilled their audiences with an energetic performances of their hit singles.



Ghanaians back home have congratulated the duo for making the nation proud.







The award-winning singers have also extended their appreciation to the artistes who turned up to support them as well as fans for holding them down in the UK.

KiDi, a day after shutting down the indigo, disclosed that there is more in stock for his fans in the years to come.



He wrote: "I woke up feeling on top of the world I can’t even explain the feeling. We couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you all for coming out to support. The story is still being written, thank you for being part of this journey. To our Superhero team who put this entire show together, friends, partners, family, fans, to all the amazing superstars that came thru for us, we appreciate you so much. Let’s do this again soon ????????."



Also, Kuami Eugene in his appreciation post wrote: "We sold out our first UK Headline concert and we couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you all for coming out to support. This moment is still so surreal to us and we are grateful. We couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you for being part of our story. Together we made history and we cannot thank you enough! Let's do this again soon."









See some reactions from social media below



