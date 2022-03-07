0
KiDi avails his body to female fans at O2 Indigo Arena

KiDi Being Touch By Female Fans Female fans touch topless KiDi

Mon, 7 Mar 2022

KiDi jumps into crowd during performance

KiDi performs in London with Kuami Eugene

KiDi and Kuami Eugene thrill fans at O2 Indigo Arena

Ghanaian singer, Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has thrilled his female fans with his body.

KiDi, during his performance at the O2 Indigo Arena put his body on fleek and female fans did have their field day when he jumped into the crowd during performance at the O2 Indigo Arena in London.

The topless ‘Touch it’ crooner had the ladies screaming on top of their voices with their hands all over him without any sort of hesitation.

On March 6, 2022, which was Ghana’s Independence Day, the artiste along with his label mate Kuami Eugene extended their musical career outside of Ghana to connect with their fans in the United Kingdom.

The two Ghanaian artistes performed their hit songs in London with over 2,800 people in attendance.

Patoranking, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Mayorkun, Kwabena Kwabena and many other artistes joined the two performers on stage for a mind-blowing show.


