KiDi bags first Platinum Record in India

Kidi Platinum KiDi

Fri, 17 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Touch it’ by KiDi goes platinum in India

KiDi’s ‘Touch it’ stream 1.5 billion times by RIAA standards

KiDi expresses gratitude to fans

Lynx Entertainment signee and the reigning artist of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has announced that he is currently a platinum record holder in India.

KiDi announced his new feat on the bird app. In a Twitter post, the singer published a poster that read, ‘KiDi. Touch it. Platinum in India’, and captioned the poster, ‘My first platinum record. One word: grateful. Cheers to more to come.’

On record, KiDi’s single, ‘Touch it’, is the most popular and successful song in his catalogue of songs as a signee of Lynx Entertainment. The single which was executively produced by the singer became a global hit after social media influencers and some A-list celebrities used the hit song as a theme song for social media dance challenges.

Aside from that, KiDi’s decision to record a remix of the song with American rapper, Tyga, introduced the song to the American audience and establish his name as a prominent African artiste.

In the last year, the sterling performance and increased productivity of KiDi as an artiste have won him the Artiste of the Year, the Reggae/Dancehall song of the year, Best Afropop/Afrobeats artiste of the year, Best Hip-hop song of the year at the VGMA and also won artist of the year at the 3 Music’s awards.

According to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), a Platinum record is a song that has been streamed over 1.5 billion times.

