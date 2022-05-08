0
KiDi bags five awards at the 2022 VGMA

Kidi Vgma23 Day2a KiDi becomes man of the night at VGMA

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi beats Black Sherif, Sarkodie and others in the ‘Artiste of the Year’ category

23rd VGMA held

KiDi joyous after winning ‘Artiste of the Year’

Lynx Entertainment signer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has bagged five awards including the Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The category had the likes of Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie and Joe Mettle contesting and yet KiDi emerged the winner.

KiDi also swept away some of the biggest awards on the night especially with his hit song, ‘Touch It’.

They include Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year (Touch It), Vodafone Most Popular Song (Touch It), Album of the Year (The Golden Boy) and the Afrobeats Artiste of the Year.

The event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference on May 6, 2022 and May 7, 2022.

The technical awards were presented on the first day of the event, while Day 2 catered for popularity-based awards.

The event hosted by Berla Mundi saw performances from other musicians like Ohemaa Mercy, Camidoh, Mr Drew, Black Sherif and Gyakie.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
