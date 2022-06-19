0
Menu
Entertainment

KiDi celebrates platinum certification of single ‘Touch It’

42313728 KiDi

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) Artiste of the year, KiDi has celebrated the platinum certification of his hit single titled: ‘Touch It.’

The Lnyx entertainment signer, shared the news of the platinum certification of his song on Twitter, Friday, 17 June 2022.

He wrote, “My first platinum record! One word: grateful. Cheers to many more to come.”

According to the Indian Music Industry (IMI), any international hit single that sells over 120,000 copies earns a platinum plaque.

The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) reports that India is the 15th largest music market in the world.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence