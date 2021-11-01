KiDi declines to speak about Kuami Eugene for the first time on air

• KiDi fears his utterance will be taken out of context

• KiDi is unhappy about how individuals compare him to Kuami Eugene



• KiDi bemoans how critics stir confusion between himself and Kuami Eugene



Popular Ghanaian afrobeat singer, KiDi refused to answer questions relating to his label mate, Kuami Eugene during UTV’s United Showbiz.



Stating his reasons, KiDi said, anytime he discusses issues relating to Kuami Eugene on media platforms, it is often taken out of the context.



KiDi said such situations often jeopardize the beautiful relationship he has with Kuami Eugene.

“I’d like it very much with all due respect to everyone sitting here. I do not want to talk about it. I do not want to talk about my label mate. I have realized that anytime I do, the blowback is not what I expect. Words are twisted no matter how hard I try to say things in love or brotherly respect. It always comes back as though I hate Eugene. We don’t have any issues, but I’d rather not talk about Kwame Eugene on air again,” he told United Showbiz host, Abeiku Santana.



One can recall that KiDi on several occasions has condemned how people usually strike comparisons between himself and Kuami Eugene.



Watch the video below:



