KiDi ‘dragged’ on social media for charging GH¢15,000 as ticket fee for concert

Ghanaian singer, KiDi

• KiDi’s live concert ticket costs between GH¢3,000 to GH¢15,000

• The afrobeats singer has been criticized for charging ‘outrageous’ fees for a concert



•The ‘Live with KiDi’ concert has been scheduled for July 29, 2021



Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, KiDi has been subjected to attacks on social media for charging what has been described as exorbitant fees as ticket rates for his ‘Live with KiDi’ concert scheduled for July 29, 2021.



The ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker who is currently promoting his ‘Golden Boy’ album took to Twitter to announce the rate for his upcoming concert which ranges from GH¢3,000 to GH¢15,000.



Specifically, the ticket fares which are named according to his hits songs like, Touch it, Say cheese, Spiritual, Enjoyment, and others ranges from GH¢3,000, GH¢5,000, GH¢8,000, GH¢10,000, and GH¢15,000.

Reacting to the prices of the ticket fares which covers tables of drinks as well, Twitter users have launched a scathing attack on him for being inconsiderate.



According to them, most big artistes in the country do not even charge such huge sums of money for their concert.



It can be recalled that sometime in December 2020, the cost of tickets for Sarkodie’s ‘Rapperholic’ concert ranged from GH¢500 to GH¢10,000



Read social media reactions to KiDi’s concert rates below





Today you kidi dey charge ticket 15000 ewiase paaa oong???????????? pic.twitter.com/54qVlTU3FS — Gobacktoyourex???????? (@whotofollow13) July 6, 2021

And Kidi is charging Ghanaians 150,000ghs that’s 2,533 US Dollars ???????????????? Can We All Agree Kidi is bigger than Drake pic.twitter.com/1JTZVGdbJr — kumasi Alkaline ???????? (@AlkalineBack) July 6, 2021

Rapperholic 500ghs kraa na we dey diss Sark.. Kidi wan charge 15k for en show.. This life no balance walahi ???? — Mr. Os ????????‍♂️(El Abochieno) (@abochie_) July 6, 2021

Twitter agenda boys dragging Kidi ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GF64lDJTBH — Sb SENSES (@sensesramgh) July 6, 2021

Kidi says " If you won't come, keep scrolling. It's very simple" ???????????? ???? eii asem oh we the ordinary people dey stream your music oh .. — ????broken heart ???????????????????? (@broken_heart490) July 6, 2021

Like Kidi for do the touch it 20,000 and do the say cheese 50,000. The lynx squad go come. pic.twitter.com/7nlbEeYWXp — Sheldon (@YawaOfTheDaaY) July 7, 2021

kidi paaa you dey charge nkwasia price we talk wanna minds small nbs blocking this morning????????????.....ticket 15000 tsopoli asaase koraa s3n???????????????? pic.twitter.com/SXVJNVAWZF — Gobacktoyourex???????? (@whotofollow13) July 7, 2021

Meanwhile, you can nominate personalities and organizations for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, the people's choice award scheme aimed at acknowledging personalities, groups, and organizations who have contributed immensely to the development of Ghana.