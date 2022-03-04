KiDi eulogises Black Sherif

KiDi tweets about Black Sherif

KiDi shares his admiration for Black Sherif’s talent

Black Sherif praised for his talent by Burna Boy and others



Burna Boy features on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Semond’ remix



Award-winning Ghanaian musician, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known popularly as KiDi, has eulogized fellow Ghanaian musician, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, who is known as Black Sherif.



The artiste in a tweet shared on March 2, 2022, praised the “Second Sermon” hitmaker saying, “Blacko go do wonders for this industry! What a talent.”



The hitmaker is one of the many artistes who have eulogized the young musician on the microblogging site, Twitter.



In the past, Burna Boy, American rapper, Wale, Nigerian celebrities, Lojay and Alex Ekubbo have all expressed their admiration for the young artiste’s talent.

In 2021, Burna Boy expressed interest to feature on Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon’ after the 'African Giant' shared and played Blacko’s ‘Second Semon’ track over and over again on social media.



Subsequently, conversations about doing a remix for 'Second Sermon' began after a member of Burna Boy's team reached out to Black Sherif.



On December 8, 2021, the two artistes released the remix version which has already clocked over 2 million views on YouTube.



After the release of the remix in December last year, the young Ghanaian rapper, travelled to Nigeria to perform at Burna Boy's concert in Lagos.



The move goes to fulfil Burna's promise to invite Black Sherif on his tour following the release of their song.



