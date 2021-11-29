KiDi promises son golden hair for next birthday

Artiste KiDi and son Zane

KiDi celebrates son's 5th birthday

KiDi shares adorable videos, pictures on social media



KiDi calls son ‘mini me’



Musician KiDi has marked his son's fifth birthday with pictures and videos on various social media platforms as he promises to give him his much-desired golden hair dye.



The Ghanaian singer has shared a post on Instagram and on Snapchat to mark his son's birthday and per the child’s request for golden hair in a video, his dad promises him that next year.



“Heyyyyy, me and you; we are golden boys but I don’t have a golden hair”, he whined, leaving KiDi laughing out loud at his son’s statement. In response to his son’s request, he shared “next year by this time, I'll get you your golden hair”.

KiDi 28, and his son 5, made fashionable statements with their outfits in a picture he shared to celebrate his son on Instagram. Zane looked dashing in his clothes that matched his footwear while KiDi tried to match his hair, shirt and shoe with his blond hair dye.



The hitmaker who had his son at 23, revealed his son to the world on his 3rd birthday in 2019. Ghanaians woke up to the news ‘KiDi has a child’ when he shared a post of the boy and called him his mini version. The news spread like wildfire as many media outlets couldn’t wait to grant an interview to know more.



Zane Dwamena was born in the UK and was only brought back to Ghana at age two and has since been in Ghana.



