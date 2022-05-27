0
KiDi recounts when he almost gave up on envisioned goals

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KiDi crowned ‘Artiste of the Year’ for 3Music Awards and VGMA

KiDi talks about his life before music

KiDi wins MTN hitmaker 2015

Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, has recounted how he almost lost hope in making music after winning MTN Hitmaker.

Speaking with Bliss King on Starr FM, KiDi, he disclosed that he had so many doubts during the first year after winning the singing competition.

According to the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker, there was so much to be expected but fighting to finish his National Service and combining his music aspiration made every goal he envisioned bleak.

“Right after MTN Hitmaker, I’ve won it fresh and everybody was expecting the winner to do something but there was like a whole year where I wasn’t really doing well because I was doing my national service so I was trying to juggle that with music”, he said.

Fast forward to 2022, the artiste has been crowned by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and 3Music Awards as the ‘Artiste of the Year’ for both awards schemes.

His song which won him these awards 'Touch It' has gotten him to the international stage including the GRAMMYs and the 2022 National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NACCP) Awards.

He has also been made an ambassador for several companies with so many benefits he keeps enjoying.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
