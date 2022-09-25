KiDi releases ‘4Play’ EP; confesses love for anonymous older woman

KiDi

Lynx Entertainment artiste KiDi has released his second extended play (EP) titled ‘4Play’.

Released to streaming platforms on Friday, 23 September, 2022, it houses eight tracks; four songs and four voice notes.



The songs are: track 2. ‘Champagne’, track 4. ‘Habibi’, track 6. ‘Zombie’ and track 8. ‘Shakira’ featuring Prince Bright (Buk Bak)



The voice notes are: track 1. ‘We Outside’, track 3. ‘Baby Boy’, track 5. ‘Your Word Is Gold’ and track 7. ‘Rule the World’.



From the voice notes, one gets the impression, in this EP, the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker is primarily talking to a particular woman.



Unidentified, it is only on the voice note titled ‘Baby Boy’ that the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year reveals some intimate details about his relationship with the mystery lover.



“I remember the first time we met, you didn’t even realise that I was younger than you because the vibes were there; the vibes never lie,” Mr Dennis Nana ‘KiDi’ Dwamena divulged.

“The tension in the room was undeniable,” he added.



“Age is just a number,” KiDi stated in the voice note before adding: “I may be young but I am definitely ready for you. Anyway, I’m headed to Dubai so I guess I’ll see you soon, my habibi. Yours truly, your baby boy.”



In Arabic tradition, for example in Dubai where, according to the voice note, KiDi was flying to to see his love interest, the word ‘habibi’ means ‘my love’, ‘my darling’ or ‘my beloved’.



In the song that follows this voice note, titled ‘Habibi’, KiDi emphasises again: “I may be young but I’m ready.”



Publicly, it is not certainly known who the 29-year-old bachelor is dating currently but some rumours have it it is the light-skinned lady who accompanied him to the private album listening party for singer Mr Drew’s ‘Alpha’ in 2021.



It does not readily appear she exactly fits the physical description given in the 'Habibi' song, however.

