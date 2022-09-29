1
Menu
Entertainment

KiDi rescued from a 2013 tweet that degraded Yvonne Nelson

KiDi And Yvonne Nelson 3db Singer KiDi and actress Yvonne Nelson

Thu, 29 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Yvonne Nelson on Thursday morning topped Twitter trends after it emerged she was part of the personalities KiDi had disrespected and insulted in his old tweets that have once again resurfaced.

It has however emerged that the said tweet which dates back to 2013 was only a retweet from the Lynx Entertainment signee who instead rose to the defense of the actress and movie producer.

The damning tweet reads: "This one dier I swear walaayi you dey lie! RT @D_GynEcoloGist: Funeral jollof over yvonne nelson's vagina ....anyday."

Several fans of the 'Champagne' singer have however risen to his defense over the allegation that Yvonne was part of his victims.

They explained that the singer only retweeted and rebutted the said post which has been purported to be one of his hateful comments to targeted personalities which included Sarkodie, Delay, and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Notwithstanding a section of the public has called out the famous singer over his derogatory tweets which witnessed an apology from him back in 2020.

Check out some reactions below

















OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: