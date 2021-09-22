KiDi reveals his greatest desires in life

Ghanaian singer, KiDi

Award-winning singer, KiDi, says he just wants to be happy in life and of course with a fortune sitting in his bank account.



The Lynx Entertainment signee made the statement in a post on his Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb. According to KiDi, born Dennis Nana Dwamena, he just wants to live in harmony with all humans.



"I just wanna be kind, happy, sexy and rich. Menp3 as3m," KiDi wrote in a tweet dated September 21.

KiDi also known as the Gyal Dem Sugar recently made a record with his hit song 'Touch It' which is off his latest album, "The Golden Boy".



The song, since its release earlier this year, has received over 125 million views on TikTok. In a post to announce this huge milestone, KiDi noted that he has always dreamt of selling his song to the rest world.



"I used to pray for times like this. I'm just too humbled by this man. I appreciate all the love from the whole world. It's crazy cos we're only getting started. The whole world go hear about us ???????? ????????. #TheGoldenBoyAlbum," he wrote.



KiDi is the reigning VGMA Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year.



