KiDi reveals what he does when random female fans barge into his DM with nudes

Highlife musician, KiDi has said that people are reading wrong meanings into his explicit song, ‘Send me nudes’, and wants to emphasize that he made it for a particular group of people.
While making himself clear on 'Ryse N Shyne' show with NY DJ onY102.5 FM, KiDi said the song was made for married partners living long distances apart.
He said “I don’t see anything wrong with my music. It is for married partners living long distance apart.”
He also clarified that he gets nudes from strangers in his DM and all he does is to feed his eyes with the content and leave things as they are without a follow-up and a subsequent ‘exploitation’ of the fans.
“I get nudes in my dm from random people I don’t know."
"When I receive these nudes, I check them out but what I don’t do is to engage these people or follow up. Meanwhile, I don’t encourage the sending of nudes,” he added.
