KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ nominated as ‘Outstanding International Song’ by NAACP

KiDi nominated for international award

KiDi shares excitement after being nominated for ‘Outstanding International Song’

KiDi goes international with song ‘Touch it’



NAACP will air on BET



Ghanaian artiste, Dennis Nana Kwaku Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi has achieved yet another milestone in his music career for making the top five nominated artistes for this year’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAAC).



The nominations were announced on NAACP’s Instagram channel on Tuesday. The NAACP Image Awards will air on BET on February 26, 2022.



KiDi who couldn’t hold his excitement took to social media to share the good news saying it was his first international nomination and appreciated the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAAC) for the nomination.



“Big shouts to @naacpimageawards for the Nom. My first outernational nomination ???????? We move,” he said.

KiDi shared the ‘Outstanding International Song’ nomination category with stars like Wizkid, Fireboy, Tiwa Savage and Omar Lay, respectively.



The ‘Touch it’ artiste in a previous interview revealed that his nominated song is his biggest hit since his musical career kickstarted.



The NAACP event will be hosted by American actor, Anthony Anderson who starred in the movie the famous movie Black-ish even though there will not be an in-person audience.



“Due to the ever-changing developments with COVID-19 and variants, the powerful night in Black excellence will continue to move forward without an in-person audience,” according to a press statement they released.



