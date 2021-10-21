KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ ranked 7 on Global Weekly Chart

Singer KiDi

Off his second studio album, KiDi’s ‘Touch it’ has been ranked 7 on Triller’s Top10 Global chart.

In a publication by the social media network on Twitter, the afro-beats song surpassed Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’, Zlatan’s ‘Ale Yi’, Adekunle Gold’s ‘High’ featuring Davido and surpassed by Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and Dixie’s ‘Psycho’ featuring Rubi Rose.



‘Touch it’ since its release on June 23, 2021, the song has done very well on mainstream media and amassing huge numbers on various digital platforms leading to the “KiDiTouchItChallenge” on Tiktok, which has gone viral in so many countries.

The song also debuted at number 67 on the Top 200 Global Popular Songs on the Shazam Music Charts and 20 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart.



The official video of the song has garnered about 12 million views on YouTube.