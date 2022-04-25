KiDi's baby mama is not mature, she looks young - Delay tells critics

Spoken word artist, Babette Van Aalst

KiDi's baby mama revealed

KiDi's baby mama and son make another public appearance



Delay describes Babette as young and beautiful



Ghanaian singer, KiDi has for years, kept the identity of his baby mama a secret until recently when a lady identified as Adelaide Babette Van Aalst was named Zayn's biological mother.



The Ghanaian-Dutch copywriter and spoken word artist have been captured in public places with his son without the singer who also loves to hang out alone with Zayn.



In a new video that surfaced online, the little boy was accompanied to a friend's birthday party by her mother.

According to Delay, a host of social media users stated that Babette looked more mature than the singer who has earlier confessed to being attracted to older women.



Reacting to the said video as well as the comments, the television presenter came to the rescue of Zayn's alleged mother.



She stated that Babette is young and beautiful although she might be older than her baby's father.



"KiDi's little boy was spotted at the party with a lady believed to be her mother. Reading from the comments, social media users said she looked mature. Guys, you can't say that by just looking at someone's face. Stop that, how can you assume she is older? She is a young lady who from all indications looks strong. I want to debunk rumours that she matured," said Delay during her interview with Akuapem Poloo.



In a 2019 interview with Andy Dosty, the award-winning singer, KiDi disclosed that he was separated from Zayn's mother.

“He was born before everything and he brought blessings to my life. I am still cool with my baby mama and my son is called Zayn,” said KiDi.



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.







