KiDi set to release ‘Touch it’ remix with American Rapper Tyga

KiDi [L] earns a collaboration with Tyga [R]

KiDi lands international collaboration

Tyga sings his version of ‘Touch it’



KiDi and Tyga work together



Ghanaian artiste, Dennis Nana Dwamena, known in the showbiz circles as KiDi, has surprised Ghanaians with a remix from his “Touch It” song with a major American Rapper.



According to the Afrobeat singer in a post he shared on Twitter, he will be releasing a potential hit song alongside Michael Ray Stevenson, known professionally as Tyga, on 16th February 2022.



The remix comes after the American rapper was spotted in a viral video jamming to the song while rapping his version.



This somewhat sparked rumours that perhaps fans should expect a remix of KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ featuring the American singer which has indeed manifested.

Meanwhile, KiDi’s ‘Touch It’ track is one of the numerous hits of the artiste which has transcended the shores of Africa and made it onto major global charts.



The song achieved yet another milestone in his music career for earning a nomination at this year’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAAC).



KiDi couldn’t hold his excitement took to social media to share the good news saying it was his first international nomination. He appreciated NAAC for the nomination.



